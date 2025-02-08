The Las Vegas Aces have undergone some reshuffling on their roster this offseason, and now it's time to finalize what the 2025 version of A'ja Wilson and company will look like. The biggest move was obviously the big decision to trade Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks in a three-team deal that netted them Jewell Loyd from the Seattle Storm, but a few other key moves have shaped what the team will look like.

The Aces lost guard Tiffany Hayes in free agency to the Golden State Valkyries, which is a massive departure. To replace Hayes, Las Vegas went out and signed veteran guard Tiffany Mitchell on Friday, according to Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mitchell has been around the league and is a heady player who should immediately see minutes for Becky Hammon. Her defensive ability combined with her leadership and effort will help her seamlessly fit into the Aces' winning culture and get her on the court right away. This will be her fourth stop in the WNBA after a long stint with the Indiana Fever followed by one season each with the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun.

Mitchell had a down season last year, averaging just under five points per game in about 16 minutes of play a night. However, the more favorable offensive context in Las Vegas should help her be more effective next season. The Sun didn't have much spacing last season, especially when a non-shooter like Mitchell was on the floor, which clogged up a lot of her driving lanes.

Mitchell has her work cut out for her, along with the rest of the Aces' bench, to replace Hayes, who won the WNBA's Sixth Player of the Year last season. She was a spark plug for Las Vegas and could score the ball from just about anywhere on the court when she had it going, so it will be difficult for the Aces to get that production back. Mitchell isn't that type of scorer, but her impact in the other areas of the game should make her very valuable to the team.