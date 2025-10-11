The Las Vegas Aces have won three championships in four full seasons under head coach Becky Hammon. Their worst season under the coach ended in the WNBA semifinals last year, and that level of success undoubtedly comes after experiencing both highs and lows as a unit.

After the Aces won Game 4 to complete the 4-0 sweep over the Phoenix Mercury, Hammon delivered an emotional speech in the post-game conference.

“I love being their coach, I love being their coach. I love being their friend, I would be on phone calls for them. I love pushing them..I am invested in their greatness, in getting that out of them every day, and I know I am here too with all of them along this journey, especially this year, and this year it’s different because it was different,” she said, per noted WNBA journalist Khristina Williams.

Becky Hammon gets emotional addressing media postgame.

Hammon, who became the first rookie coach to land the championship back in 2022, has had consistent success during her tenure. She claimed that her team underwent “a lot more adversity than any of us had anticipated” this season, claiming that her players were simply stuck with her.

“I just believe in who they are. I admire who they are. The buckle-down factor they have not only on the basketball court. You wanna take them to dinner, they are just really quality people with a really great support system around them and I am just happy to be part of that, their journeys,” she explained while fighting back tears as multiple Aces’ stars looked on, including A’ja Wilson.

Wilson, the WNBA’s first four-time MVP, was also visibly moved, as she initially seemed to burp before bursting into laughter. Hammon immediately proceeded to hug her amidst laughter from the rest of the room.

Needless to say, this Aces team is not only one of the strongest teams seen in the WNBA, but also a very close-knit group.