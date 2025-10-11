The Las Vegas Aces landed what was their third championship in four seasons under head coach Becky Hammon. The Aces won Game 4 against the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 to complete a 4-0 sweep after A’ja Wilson dropped 31 points and nine rebounds.

There is little doubt that this Las Vegas team is one of the best-ever seen in the WNBA, but can it give even NBA teams a run for their money? Yes, according to veteran Patrick Beverley, who spent 12 years playing in the NBA.

“idk if it’s the 🍷 but i really believe this Aces team could beat a NBA team,” Beverley wrote on his official X account, as he proceeded to tag his podcast as well.

The Aces under Hammon rely on a rigid, defense-first approach aimed at forcing turnovers. They are led by one of the most talented players in the history of the league in the form of A’ja Wilson, who became the first-ever WNBA star to win four MVP titles this season.

However, the Aces also have multiple other superstars they rely on. Their “big 3” also includes the likes of Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, alongside the likes of center NaLyssa Smith, Kiah Stokes and Kierstan Bell, all of whom were rotated as far as the starting lineup was concerned through the season.

However, what set the Aces apart for much of the season, especially during the playoffs, was their bench strength. While their starters undoubtedly set the tone, the likes of Dana Evans, Jewell Loyd and stars such as Megan Gustafson ensure that levels do not drop even when they need to come off.

That also proved crucial in the WNBA Finals, with the duo of Evans and Loyd alone adding 97 points off the bench in four games against the Mercury. While that does not suggest the Aces are capable of holding their own in the NBA as well, they can certainly prove to be a handful for any basketball team out there.