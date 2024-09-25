It's safe to say that the 2024 season was a step down from the Las Vegas Aces' usual lofty standards. But the Aces, thanks to their championship pedigree, know when to go all-out. They headed into their first-round matchup against the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA playoffs having won nine of their last 10 regular season games, and that momentum has carried over into the postseason, as they have sent the Storm home following an 83-76 win in Game 2.

The Aces, as if it wasn't obvious already, can talk all the smack they want before they embark on a very difficult matchup in the semifinals against the New York Liberty. The administrator of their account on X, formerly known as Twitter, certainly got the memo.

The Storm's official account on X, following a loss on July 11, told the Aces that they will see them in September, alluding to a potential playoff matchup between the two. However, that postseason matchup has already come and gone, with the Aces taking the series in two games. Trolling was then back on the menu for the Aces, as they pulled out the receipts to rub even more salt on the Storm's wounds.

The Aces might be the scariest team to talk some smack against. They have the talent to match up well against any other WNBA team, and they have proven that they can deliver in the grandest stage. This matchup between the Aces and the Storm felt like long time coming, with the two teams being parked in the fourth and fifth spots in the standings, and it all ended in a whimper for the Storm.

Regardless, as frustrating as the trash talk from the Aces might be for the Storm, they can hold their heads high amid a successful bounce-back season. Seattle struggled in the aftermath of Breanna Stewart's departure and Sue Bird's retirement, but with the additions of Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, they have reassumed their place as a contending team.

Perhaps if the Storm had Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor healthy in their series against the Aces, they would have delivered on their “see you in September” threat. But fixating on the what-ifs is pointless, and the Storm can take comfort in the fact that they should be back among the best teams in the WNBA next season.

Aces prepare for 2023 WNBA Finals rematch vs. Liberty

One of the main perks of being the top-seeded team in the playoffs is that, theoretically, they'll be avoiding the two other best teams in the league on their way to the Finals. But the Aces, amid a down season, fell to fourth, setting up a semifinals clash against the Liberty in what would be a rematch of the 2023 WNBA Finals.

All season long, the Liberty have meant business. Sabrina Ionescu, in particular, is on a roll, scoring 36 points in their series-clinching win over the Atlanta Dream. Breanna Stewart is always a tough matchup, while Jonquel Jones is a handful for any big to deal with, even for a player of A'ja Wilson's defensive caliber.

This season, the Liberty have had the Aces' number, winning the season-series 3-0. What Las Vegas will need are herculean efforts from Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray to give Wilson the help she needs especially against a stacked New York roster.