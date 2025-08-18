Scottie Scheffler is in bright spirits these days. And why wouldn't he? Scheffler just won the BMW Championship with an epic chip-in on 17 to seal the deal Sunday. With the win, he became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006-2007 to win at least five tournaments in back-to-back years.

He heads to East Lake as the prohibitive favorite, despite the Tour Championship's new format.

On Monday, golf reporter Dan Rapaport spent some time with Scheffler, asking some outside-the-box questions of the World No. 1.

Ran out of questions for Scottie after all these wins so I asked him some totally random ones. pic.twitter.com/9T7k6AKqOY — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) August 18, 2025

Upon being asked how many wins his Dallas Cowboys will have this season, the Ridgewood, New Jersey native optimistically replied 11. But upon being asked for one thing he is not good at, Scheffler's personality shined in ways most are unaccustomed to see.

“My wife is sitting over there. She could tell you a few things I am bad at, I'm sure,” he said jokingly.

“Mahjong,” Scheffler's wife Meredith can be heard saying off camera. That prompted a snicker from the 4-time major winner.

“False, Meredith. Ice skating, maybe, I don't know. That is the first thing that comes to mind.”

“Ice skating and mahjong, got it,” Rapaport said. Scheffler was quick to shut that notion down though.

“Not mahjong, I'm definitely better than my wife at mahong. Cooking, terrible,” Scheffler said with a smile. “Cooking safely, that is my final answer.” The reigning Open Championship winner is, of course, referencing the injury he sustained while cooking during the Christmas break last year.

Scheffler cut his hand on a broken wine glass while cooking raviolis. The injury cost him more than a month of the 2025 PGA Tour season. But as soon as he got back onto the course, Scheffler picked up where he left off.

The World No. 1 captured the Byron Nelson, PGA Championship, Memorial, Open Championship and BMW. Incredibly, he has finished inside the top eight in 13 consecutive tournaments. That level of consistency has not been seen since prime Tiger Woods.