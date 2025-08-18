With the news that the Cleveland Browns are starting Joe Flacco for the beginning of the upcoming season, there are some in the football world wondering about the status of the other players in the position. As Flacco winning the Browns' starting quarterback battle has caused a stir, NFL insider Adam Schefter provides insight into the team's plans with the other signal-callers.

Besides Flacco, the room consists of Kenny Pickett, plus rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, as Schefter says on “NFL Live” on Monday that Cleveland will keep all four on the 53-man roster.

“The last thing I want to mention is, even though they named their starter today, we don't know the backup. I expect the Cleveland Browns to carry four quarterbacks, four quarterbacks on their final 53-man roster,” Schefter said. “I expect they'll have four there. They're going to keep both rookies. They're going to keep Flacco. So, really talking about Kenny Pickett, and I expect he makes the roster because quarterbacks are currency.”

There’s an increasing feeling that the Browns will carry four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/tGwr4tvXOS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2025

Adam Schefter on if teams would trade for one of the Browns' rookies

While fans were expecting the Browns to name a starter sooner rather than later, there was still some dismay that Flacco was the starter and not one of the rookies. However, it's easy to see why the coaching staff picked Flacco, as he has far and away the most experience out of any in the unit.

After Schefter reported about Cleveland keeping all four quarterbacks, Dan Orlovsky would theorize that maybe the Dallas Cowboys would trade for Pickett. Schefter would then retort right back that a team going after one of the rookies shouldn't be out of the question either.

“Or maybe somebody calls about one of the rookie quarterbacks?” Schefter asks.

At any rate, the Browns have one more preseason game on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams before the Week 1 opener on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Cincinnati Bengals.