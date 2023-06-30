The Las Vegas Aces and superstar A'ja Wilson have agreed to a two-year contract extension, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Wilson, who's in the midst of another terrific campaign with Las Vegas, commented on the extension, per ESPN as well.

“When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot,” Wilson said. “I'm happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me.”

A'ja Wilson has flourished with the Aces. For her career, she's averaged over 19 points per game to go along with 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per contest. During the 2023 season, Wilson is currently averaging 19.4 points per game. She is a superstar and has emerged as the face of the team.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces

The Aces are also performing extremely well this year. They moved to 14-1 on the year following their recent victory over the New York Liberty. Head coach Becky Hammon made it clear that the Aces must continue to focus since it's so early in the season. Nevertheless, there is no denying the fact that this is the best team in the league and they feature arguably the best player in A'ja Wilson.

Las Vegas will likely try to keep their core in-tact following this Wilson extension. 2023 has been strong so far and the future remains bright.