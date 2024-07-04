Activision has filed a patent with the United States Patent Office that suggests the company may reward players for promoting its games to their communities and audiences. This development could significantly enhance player engagement and drive game sales.

The patent, titled Video Game Group Dynamic Building, was published by the World Intellectual Property Organization on June 13, 2024, in its Patentscope database. Initially filed in July 2023, the patent describes an internet-based system for monitoring players who engage with Activision titles, such as the popular Call of Duty and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The proposed system would enable players to stream their gameplay and receive rewards based on specific events and achievements. This initiative aims to encourage players to share their experiences and accomplishments, motivating others to play the same games, achieve similar feats, and purchase the games through the streamer. The reward system is similar to Twitch Drops used in games like Overwatch 2, where viewers receive in-game rewards for watching streams.

Activision's Patent Aims To Foster Community And Boost Game Promotion

Activision's approach addresses the often solitary nature of gameplay, even within online multiplayer contexts, by incentivizing players to share strategies, unique gameplay moments, and significant achievements. This system could help streamers build stronger connections with their audiences and enhance overall engagement with the game. For instance, if an Activision game featured a notable achievement, such as a prominent streamer defeating a challenging boss, both the streamer and the viewers could earn rewards.

The patent's strategy mirrors the concept of referral links commonly used by YouTubers and websites to generate revenue by converting viewers into customers. While it remains unclear if Activision or its parent company, Microsoft, has implemented this system in any existing game, the patent underscores ongoing efforts by gaming companies to engage potential customers through streaming and influencer marketing.

Gaming giants like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo frequently file patents to protect innovative ideas intended to enhance player engagement. These publicly filed patents can offer insights into upcoming features or concepts that might never be realized, as was the case with the Xbox Keystone console. Activision's latest patent indicates a strategic move to integrate player-driven promotion into their marketing efforts, potentially transforming how games are shared and experienced in the digital age.

Patent Outlines Metrics And Impact On Gaming Community

Activision's patent details a comprehensive system designed to monitor and reward players for promoting their games. The document outlines various metrics and events that could trigger rewards, such as streaming milestones, viewer engagement levels, and in-game achievements. This system not only incentivizes players to share their gameplay but also encourages viewers to become active participants, creating a more interactive and engaging gaming ecosystem.

The potential impact on the gaming community and industry could be significant. Streamers, who already play a crucial role in game promotion, could see increased incentives to broadcast Activision games, leading to a broader reach and higher sales. Additionally, viewers would benefit from the interactive experience, potentially boosting their interest in the games and increasing their likelihood of purchase.

The move also reflects a broader trend within the gaming industry to leverage the power of influencers and content creators. By directly involving players in the promotion process, Activision could tap into the authentic and organic reach of these influencers, fostering a more genuine connection with potential players. This strategy aligns with the growing emphasis on community-driven marketing, where player endorsements and shared experiences hold more sway than traditional advertising methods.

However, the implementation of such a system could raise questions regarding fairness and the potential for exploitation. Ensuring that rewards are distributed equitably and that the system is not abused by players or streamers will be critical to its success. Activision will need to establish clear guidelines and robust monitoring mechanisms to maintain the integrity of the reward system.

Activision's Patent Could Set New Standards In Player Engagement And Game Promotion

As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, innovations like Activision's proposed reward system highlight the dynamic and rapidly changing nature of the industry. By exploring new ways to engage and incentivize players, Activision is positioning itself at the forefront of gaming innovation, potentially setting new standards for how games are promoted and experienced.

While the patent provides a glimpse into Activision's future plans, it remains to be seen how and when this system will be implemented. As with all patents, there is no guarantee that the concepts will come to fruition. Nonetheless, the filing underscores Activision's commitment to exploring novel approaches to player engagement and game promotion, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to stay ahead in the competitive gaming market.

Activision's latest patent could mark a significant shift in the way games are promoted, with players taking on a more active role in the marketing process. As the industry continues to grow and evolve, such innovations will likely play a key role in shaping the future of gaming.

