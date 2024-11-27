It sounds like AEW superstar Adam Copeland, better known as Edge in WWE, will return from injury after filming Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

According to PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc.), Copeland has been cleared to return to AEW. However, he will not be back on TV regularly until after Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 wraps, which is expected to be in January 2025.

So, it sounds like fans may still have to wait a little longer until seeing Copeland back in AEW. The injury occurred at the 2024 Double or Nothing PPV on May 26. He was then stripped of the TNT Championship by AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson).

His reign with the TNT Championship lasted just 70 days. The unceremonious end put a damper on his run with the company so far.

Adam Copeland's jump to AEW before his injury

Long before his injury, Percy Jackson star Adam Copeland made his AEW debut on October 1, 2023, returning to professional wrestling after his final WWE match in August 2023.

He debuted at the end of the WrestleDream PPV, saving Sting and Darby Allin from his former friend, Christian Cage. While Copeland had to give up his “Edge” name, he was able to keep the “Rated R Superstar” moniker.

As TNT Champion, Copeland had a string of open challenges for the title. He successfully defended it against the likes of Matt Cardona, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King.

Previously, Copeland was best known for his time in WWE as Edge. He made his triumphant return to professional wrestling after almost a decade at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

He was a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. Edge subsequently signed a deal as a full-time talent, having his first singles match since WrestleMania XXVII in 2011 against Randy Orton.

During this run of his WWE career, Edge had feuds with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, and The Miz. He started a stable — Judgment Day, which is still going strong.

Who does Edge play in Percy Jackson and the Olympians?

In Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Copeland plays Ares, the god of war. He appeared in several episodes of the first season (which adapted The Lightning Thief) and looks to be a part of the second.

Disney+'s series is the second major adaptation of Rick Riordan's novels. 20th Century Fox previously made two movies, The Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters, with Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson in the lead roles.

The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will adapt Sea of Monsters. Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri are set to reprise their roles of Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, respectively. Daniel Diemer will also make his debut as Tyson, Percy's half-brother.