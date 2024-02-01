EXCLUSIVE: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 has a wishlist from star Aryan Simhadri.

When Disney+ adapts Sea of Monsters, Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Aryan Simhadri knows what he wants to see.

Percy Jackson Season 2 hopes are clear



“Definitely the wedding dress. I'm really excited for that,” Simhadri instantly replied when asked about Season 2 hopes. “I've talked a lot about it, and I really can't wait for that.

“I don't know — there's so much in Season 2. There's new characters, Thalia and Tyson. I can't wait to meet them — I can't wait to do chemistry reads and stuff with those guys,” he added.

What is great about Percy Jackson to Aryan Simhadri is that each book is different. During his chat with ClutchPoints, he expressed his gratitude that the stories grew more mature and with the readers as they were released. This certainly applies to the Sea of Monsters, which brings the characters to a lot of new places.

“It's just like new. I feel like the stuff in Season 2 doesn't happen anywhere else in the show. They're kind of out on the water, they go to Circi's island, Polyphemus's island,” he said. “Every book kind of has a unique thing. So I'm looking forward to adapting all of that from Season 2. ”

The first season of Percy Jackson on Disney+ adapted Rick Riordan's Lightning Thief novel. That was the inaugural book in the series. Four more books were written in the main saga (before it was ultimately revived with new installments). A second season hasn't been officially confirmed, but it feels inevitable.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming on Disney+ now.