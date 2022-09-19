Spain closed out their EuroBasket campaign on Sunday with another international gold medal following their 88-76 victory in the Final against France. This prompted a special message from Hollywood superstar Adam Sandler as he congratulated Hustle co-star Juancho “Bo Cruz” Hernangomez for their gold-medal conquest.

Sandler took to Twitter to send his shoutout for Hernangomez and the Spanish national team:

“Bo Cruz! Getting it done. Love you Juancho. And Willie! Congrats to the whole Spanish team,” Sandler wrote in his tweet.

Bo Cruz! Getting it done. Love you Juancho. And Willie! Congrats to the whole Spanish team. pic.twitter.com/TGIY2OYZJC — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 19, 2022

Juancho Hernangomez brought out his full bag in this one, as he led Spain to a historic win against France. He went full Bo Cruz, scoring a game-high 27 points on a highly-efficient 9-of-11 from the field and 7-of-9 from distance. France just had no answer for Hernangomez in this one.

Adam Sandler built a relationship with Juancho during their time together as co-stars in the Netflix hit film Hustle. It turned out to be a breakout performance by Hernangomez as he played the role of Bo Cruz, a highly-talented international player trying to make his way to the NBA. Sandler played the role of Cruz’s agent/personal trainer.

After navigating free agency this summer, Hernangomez signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. This will be the NBA journeyman’s fifth team in six years in the league. Hopefully for him, he finds a more consistent role in Toronto.

Last season, the 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17 games played for the Utah Jazz.