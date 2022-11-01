Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38

Tragic news hit the NFL family Tuesday with Adam Zimmer reportedly dead at age 38. Zimmer was known more as the former defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, the team that his father, Mike Zimmer previously worked for as head coach.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

“Tragic news: Adam Zimmer, the former #Vikings co-defensive coordinator and son of Mike Zimmer, has passed away, his sister Corri announced. He was 38. Adam Zimmer was working for the #Bengals this season as an offensive analyst. A kind man gone far too soon.”

More from Kelsey Conway of Enquirer:

“The #Bengals receive tragic news this morning as one of their coaches, Adam Zimmer, who was working remotely and assisting Zac Taylor and the offensive staff passed away at 38 years old”

The reason for the sudden passing of Adam Zimmer has not been disclosed at the moment, but this is indeed sad news not only for Vikings and Bengals fans but everyone in the NFL family.

Zimmer first landed a job in the NFL as an assistant linebackers coach with the New Orleans Saints back in 2006, a position he held until 2009. He would next serve the same role for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2010 to 2012 before becoming part of the Bengals’ coaching staff in 2013 as an assistant defensive backs coach. Adam Zimmer followed that stint with a gig with the Vikings as the team’s linebackers coach from 2014 to 2019 and as a co-defensive coordinator too from 2020 to 2021.

The Bengals have released a statement from Cincinnati president Mike Brown.

Statement from the #Bengals and Mike Brown on the tragic passing of Adam Zimmer at age 38. pic.twitter.com/uIm0m9uiWE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Adam Zimmer.