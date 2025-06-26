The Cincinnati Bengals are currently gearing up for a 2025 season that could be a make-or-break one for the future of the franchise. Cincinnati missed the playoffs for the second straight year in 2024, putting the pressure on Joe Burrow and company to rally this season.

There has been some doubt in recent months as to what the future holds for the Bengals' home field of Paycor Stadium and whether it would be tenable for the long term of the franchise.

However, recently, Adam Schefter of ESPN took to X, formerly Twitter, with a positive update in that department.

“Bengals and Hamilton County have agreed to a new deal to modernize Paycor Stadium and keep the Bengals in downtown Cincinnati through June 2036,” reported Schefter.

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn also released a statement in response to the news.

“This is a significant day for the Bengals and Hamilton County as we secure the team’s future in Cincinnati,” said Blackburn, per Schefter. “We thank the Hamilton County Commissioners for supporting this agreement to ensure Paycor Stadium remains an excellent venue and a focal point for Cincinnati’s riverfront. We are proud to call Paycor Stadium our home and to keep our future here in Cincinnati, where it belongs.”

The Bengals are looking to make some better memories at Paycor Stadium in 2025 than they did the last couple of years.

The biggest problem for the Bengals throughout the Joe Burrow era has been their tendency to get off to slow starts, which continued last year with a shocking home loss to the New England Patriots to open the season, a loss from which they never fully recovered.

The pressure will be on Burrow and his teammates to come out of the gates swinging for their first game of 2025–on the road vs the Cleveland Browns on September 7.