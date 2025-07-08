Maybe things are turning in the favor of the Cincinnati Bengals in regards to their stadium and their contract dealings with Trey Hendrickson. So, what better time than to reveal the NSFW sideline conversation between Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow?

The “event” occurred during a game against the Titans last December, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

Joe Burrow had an animated conversation with Zac Taylor after a win over the #Titans last season, which many people wondered about.

It’s covered in Quarterback on Netflix.

Burrow — despite the win — was upset with the team’s “embarrassing” performance.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor provides voice of reason

Taylor said he tried to deal with the situation — an expletive-laced tirade from Burrow — in a strong and confident way.

“Sometimes I walk into an emotional moment, that I know I’m walking into an emotional moment,” Taylor said. “And it becomes a really emotional moment. And it may be viewed as conflict. It’s really just passion for the game.”

Burrow said he understands the need to be satisfied with the end result of a victory.

“You know, I understand that we won the game,” Burrow said. “And we want to be happy that we win the game. But, at the same time, when things aren’t good enough, I’m not going to act like they were.”

Burrow recently commented on another situation, this time off the field but around the same time as his Netflix comments. Burrow’s house got burglarized last December. He said he walked into the locker room, fired up about a win over the Cowboys, and heard the news, according to cincinnati.com.

“When you're on cloud nine, something's gonna bring you right back down,” Burrow said. “That just felt like the kind of year that it was. I just get uncomfortable when – you know, my life is very public. That comes with the job, but there are certain parts of your life that are like yours. Your house is one of those.

“When that gets violated, people find out where you live, all these different things. Not everybody's failures at their job are in front of the whole world. It's a very vulnerable position to be in. I put myself in that position because I love it. I don't like the other part of it.”