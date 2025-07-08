Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were in the 2024 season with their feet set squarely on football. But off the field, the signal-caller addressed a more personal struggle: a home break-in that led him to back out of a luxury $3 million purchase.

In Netflix’s Quarterback series, Burrow shared that he decided against buying a replica Batmobile inspired by the one from The Dark Knight trilogy after the break-in at his Cincinnati home in December. This purchase had been previously highlighted on HBO’s Hard Knocks, where Burrow expressed his enthusiasm for the extravagant vehicle. But after the incident, he realized it was time to rethink his priorities.

“I didn’t end up getting the Batmobile because I had other things I wanted to deal with,” Burrow said in the sixth episode.

The burglary occurred while the Bengals were away, facing off against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. When Burrow returned home, he was greeted by shattered windows and rooms turned upside down. In the documentary, he spoke about how this unsettling experience shook his sense of security.

“Your house is one of those parts of your life that should be yours. When that gets violated… you feel vulnerable.”

In a clip from a chat with then-defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Burrow reflects on the idea of relocating. He shares his worries about how much of his life is now in the spotlight, particularly after the media makes a connection between a recent break-in and his relationship with influencer Olivia Ponton.

“Now the whole world knows where I live. That hasn’t been very fun to deal with,” he said.

The emotional toll from the burglary far surpassed any material losses. In a different moment, Burrow revealed that the robbery was the main reason for scrapping the Batmobile — one of just ten fully functional replicas valued at nearly $3 million.

This wasn’t just a random act. Federal prosecutors linked the crime to an organized criminal group, according to ESPN. Back in February, a federal grand jury in Ohio indicted three individuals — Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, and Sergio Andrés Ortega Cabello — for their involvement in several burglaries, including the one at Burrow’s residence.