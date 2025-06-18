The Cincinnati Bengals are playing a dangerous game with their top edge rushers. Both Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart are embroiled in contract disputes with the Bengals just a month before training camp. One NFL insider revealed that one of those situations is far from over.

Adam Schefter revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals are still not close to a deal.

Hendrickson and the Bengals resumed communication on Sunday, which gave many fans hope of a quick resolution. Unfortunately, Schefter suggests both sides are not close on compensation and duration of a new contract.

“They’re talking again, but they’re not any further along. They’re talking, it doesn’t mean a whole lot right now,” Schefter said on Wednesday. “It will mean something if and when they can figure a way to get a deal done, which they have been unable to do. I think there is a disagreement over value and I think most important, there’s a disagreement on length here. Length of deal, I think that’s also an issue here. The Bengals would like a shorter deal, Hendrickson would like a longer deal. And they can’t even find common ground on the length of the deal right now.”

The length of the contract seems like it could be the biggest consideration.

McAfee asked if Schefter thinks that Hendrickson wants a contract longer than three years. Schefter replied that he thinks “the Bengals would like a low deal like one year.”

The Bengals and Hendrickson have a lot of figure out over the next month.

Bengals tackle Orlando Brown “very confident” both players will be signed before training camp

Despite all of this, one Bengals player remains confident that both situations will be resolved shortly.

Bengals tackle Orlando Brown said in a recent interview that he thinks both Hendrickson and Stewart will be out on the field during training camp.

“I'm very confident that they'll be out there,” Brown said on NFL Network's The Insiders on Tuesday. “I imagine in Trey's situation, they'll get that figured out, man. He's one of the best in the league at what he does. I think in Shemar's case, I imagine they'll get that done, too, coming to terms on whatever the language or specific amount of money it is. These are two very important players for us. One being an All-Pro Defensive Player of the Year candidate, man. I imagine the team is going to take care of business.”

The Bengals risk having their edge rushers unprepared for the 2025 season if they don't get them to camp on time.

Cincinnati's training camp is set to begin on July 23rd.