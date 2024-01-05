The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 receives two new editions, reminiscent of two other NBA teams...

The Los Angeles Clippers are finally seeing their All-Star experiment come together as they've climbed to fourth in the West and sit just three games back of the lead. The addition of James Harden is proving to pay dividends and the vibes in L.A. couldn't be higher.

As the season continues to heat up, James Harden and Adidas will further the promotion of his latest signature Harden Vol. 8 sneakers with new releases and fresh colorways added to his catalogue. Be sure to check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

James Harden debuted his latest Adidas Harden Vol. 8 early in November 2023 when he debuted for the Los Angeles Clippers. After a rocky start to his tenure, the Clippers have found their groove and Harden is playing a pivotal role in their success as he leads the team in assists.

Adidas Harden Vol. 8

These have been the main shoes for James Harden throughout the season, but we've seen him rock more neutral colorways in-game, namely his White/Black pair. The color possibilities are endless with the simplicity and structure of his shoe, so it's great to see that Adidas will drop a few loud colorways.

FIRST LOOK: adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Black/Green" 🍀 pic.twitter.com/asQKqbUrlJ — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) January 5, 2024

The first pair takes a Black/Green approach and immediately screams “Boston Celtics.” The clean black boot underlay allows for the green molded upper to pop and we're surely expecting Harden to break these out when they play the Celtics again on 1/27/2024.

FIRST LOOK: adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Flamingo Pink" 🦩 pic.twitter.com/ZaKMIaU6mu — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) January 5, 2024

The next pair is a popping flamingo pink edition that is sure to be noticed during the television broadcasts. Unlike the previous pair, hot pink will be the main focus here and extends through the booth underneath. The toebox is also in pink and it's all accented by the tropical orange tongue and outsole hits. This pair is immediately reminiscent of old Floridian/South Beach colorways we've seen on previous models and we can't wait to see Harden wear these in-game.

The Los Angeles Clippers currently hold the four-spot in the Western Conference standings and they're just three games back of the lead. They've also won 13 of their last 15 games and they're one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. James Harden is averaging 17.7 PPG and leads the team with 8.1 APG.

These shoes have yet to receive an official release date, but they should be on the way very soon in 2024 so make sure to keep up for any updates. They'll retail for $160 and will come in full sizing. You can grab James Harden's Adidas sneakers at retailers like KicksCrew.com and adidas.com.