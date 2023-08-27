When the Young Bucks and FTR – curiously wrestling one match after Kenny Omega and two matches after CM Punk – took the ring at AEW All In, they had one question on their minds that they desperately wanted to answer: who is the greatest tag team of this generation?

Now sure, some will say that question is unanswerable, as the Briscoes are no more and The Usos are also broken up though still employed by WWE, but for many, if not most fans of professional wrestling, FTR and The Bucks are the clear top two tag teams in professional wrestling and fans desperately wanted to see who was 1A and who was 1B.

Fortunately, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and the Jacksons, Matt and Nick, did not disappoint, delivering a match that was at least on par with their original bout and easily eclipsed their second effort, which was curiously placed on television instead of a PPV where it belonged.

Working a match designed around which team had the most cohesion, with both teams accidentally hitting their teammates instead of their opponents on more than a few occasions, the match came down to a certified spotfest in the center of the ring, with the two teams hitting their own finishers and each other's finishers before allowing Cash Wheeler to secure the pinfall victory on Nick Jackson after what felt like the fifth successful Shatter Machine of the show.

Was it an interesting decision to have Wheeler specifically land the pin, especially after Harwood was the featured player in the tag team's feud with the Briscoes? Yes, considering Wheeler's uncertain legal future, that was a very interesting decision indeed, but hey, maybe Tony Khan knows something we don't? Either way, after the Young Bucks opted against shaking hands with FTR after the match, it feels like this feud isn't going anywhere anytime soon after All In.