Training camp is officially underway for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it sounds like Patrick Mahomes is building a great rapport with his wide receiver group. Especially with wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. So much so that the fanbase can't help but be hyped by the video dropped by the organization on Thursday.

Mahomes found a wide-open Brown down the middle of the field during the Chiefs' practice. The 28-year-old wide receiver hauled it in for a good gain before being touched by a defender.

15 throws one to 5 🎬@PatrickMahomes x @Primetime_jet pic.twitter.com/5s8IhcvMuI — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Chiefs brought Hollywood Brown back to the roster this offseason after signing him to a one-year, $7 million contract. He was technically on the roster last season as well. However, after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason opener, the veteran wide receiver only played in two games in the 2024-25 campaign.

All things considered, Chiefs fans are seemingly excited to see Brown in action. He has the potential to serve as a solid option in the passing game for Patrick Mahomes, as Brown's speed can be a true difference-maker on the field.

“Need that this season,” said one fan.

Another individual said, “Elite link-up! Mahomes to Jet — poetry in motion.”

“Excited for a full season with [Hollywood Brown],” proclaimed another fan.

This user claimed, “Kansas on top.”

Considering the Chiefs are still awaiting an official decision on Rashee Rice's potential suspension, Brown could step in and play a major role in the offense next season. Rice was sentenced to jail, and expectations are that he will be given a suspension. However, it is unclear how many games the star wide receiver could miss.

At the very least, Mahomes will have Brown and Xavier Worthy serving as the Top 2 options in the wide receiver room, while tight end Travis Kelce should remain a major factor in the Chiefs' offense.