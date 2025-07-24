The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping that this is the year they will finally get some capable quarterback play in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. The Steelers set out to accomplish that goal by signing free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who may not be the MVP version of himself but still figures to have something left in the tank.

While the Steelers sent away George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys via trade this summer, they did bring in star wide receiver DK Metcalf, and recently, Rodgers spoke about his experience getting to know Metcalf at training camp.

“I've got DK as my suitemate, so we're sharing a toilet and a shower,” joked Rodgers, per Mike DeFabo of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “But I love this idea, this opportunity to be out here… and to stay here and connect with the guys.”

Can the Steelers improve this year?

Aaron Rodgers didn't exactly provide a ton of encouraging signs during his stint with the New York Jets last year coming off an ACL injury, but the Steelers are hoping that their solid offensive line and shiny new receiving toy in Metcalf will hope Rodgers reinvigorate his career even at the age of 41.

Meanwhile, the Steelers have also been making moves on the defensive side of the ball, recently inking TJ Watt to a contract extension that will make him the highest paid defensive player in NFL history, and also sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package that brought back Jalen Ramsey.

Overall, the Steelers' brass has made it clear that they hope to go all-in on competing for a championship in 2025 by assembling a team of veteran stars who are looking for one final run at Super Bowl glory.

It's also worth monitoring how long a leash the front office will have with head coach Mike Tomlin if the team isn't able to get further than the wild card round roadblock that has defined them over the last couple of years.

The Steelers will kick off their 2025-26 campaign on the road against Rodgers' former team, the Jets, on September 7. That game is slated for 1:00 PM ET.