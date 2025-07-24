There was no shortage of excitement in 2023 when top prospect Anthony Volpe made his big league debut with the New York Yankees. A shortstop, some Yankees fans felt that Volpe could end up being the next Derek Jeter. Through 1,696 plate appearances now, though, it has become apparent that Volpe probably isn't going to fill The Captain's shoes. Could Volpe still carve out a respectable big league career? Sure, but the first two and a half seasons of Volpe's time in MLB have been been underwhelming to say the least.

So far in 2025, Volpe is hitting just .214/.286/.400 with a .686 OPS. He's hit 13 home runs and 22 doubles to go along with 10 stolen bases as well. Manager Aaron Boone has defended Volpe amid his struggles, but one has to wonder if Volpe is the Yankees' long-term answer at shortstop.

It would be one thing if Volpe was at least playing a respectable brand of defense at such a premier position. However, Volpe's 13 errors lead the league and his .962 fielding percentage is the worst mark of his career. Between questionable defense and lackluster offense, Volpe simply isn't providing positive value for a Yankees ball club that has World Series aspirations.

All of this begs the question: Is it already time for the Yankees to move on from Anthony Volpe?

Anthony Volpe's brief big league career

Overall, Volpe is slashing .224/.288/.400 across 420 games played at the MLB level in his career. The shortstop has yet to figure things out. His defensive woes are another element to consider.

“I'm gonna be defensive of that, I do,” Boone said of Volpe, via Talkin' Yanks. “It's just the over-the-top [criticism] on him that's very unfair sometimes. He has not played as well defensively this year, to the standard he has set. It's still in the mix of being very good and should be moving forward. That's real.”

A manager standing up for a player is not exactly breaking news. In this specific scenario, however, there is more at play.

Boone needs to lead the Yankees to a World Series victory soon. New York has not earned a championship since 2009 — which feels like an eternity in New York. If Volpe continues to underperform while starting at shortstop, that is something that will hinder the Yankees' World Series chances.

Boone and the Yankees also have to think about the long-term future, though. Volpe is only 24 and there was a reason he was once regarded as a top prospect. He features the tools to be an All-Star caliber shortstop in the big leagues. Perhaps the pressure of playing in New York has been too much to handle. Maybe it's a mechanical concern.

Whatever the problem is, the Yankees may have a difficult decision to make if Volpe can't find his footing sooner rather than later.

No, the Yankees won't trade Volpe before the 2025 deadline barring a shocking turn of events. If Volpe can't figure things out moving forward, however, New York may need to begin the search for a new shortstop.

Yankees' shortstop situation

The Yankees have featured a number of reliable shortstops over the years. Of course, Derek Jeter spent his entire career in New York and became a legend. Comparing Volpe to Jeter was always unfair given what Derek meant to the city. Volpe has been unable to meet the lofty expectations that were placed on him back in 2023, though.

So should the Yankees make the decision to move in a different direction? In all reality, it is too early to completely give up on Volpe. However, optioning him to Triple-A or moving him to a different position may not be a bad idea. Either move would allow Volpe to work on development without as much pressure.