After working a maximum effort match against Sheamus in the main event of a special SmackDown broadcasted live from his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, fans watched with bated breath to see if Edge would unlace his boots as the crowd watched on in horror before leaving them in the ring as the time-honored sign of professional wrestling retirement.

*spoiler alert* he did not, but at the end of the match, the “Rated-R Superstar,” still wearing shoes, cut a promo announcing to the 16,000+ fans in attendance that though he still has to think about his future, this will be the final time he wrestles a match in Toronto.

“No matter where I go, this, this is always first in my heart… first and foremost, I am so very proud of that. So what I can say is this is my last time performing for you all,” Edge told the shocked crowd. “I don't think I can make it another full-on to get here for another match, I'm just being honest. But don't let that be a downer, because man, what an experience you all gave me. I will never forget it. And when I'm 84 years old, and I don't remember much, I'm d*mn sure I'll remember this. Thank you!”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, well, that isn't a retirement per se but does signify that Edge's days are number inside the squared circle. Fortunately, AEW All In is just nine days away, signifying that maybe, just maybe, 80,000 fans in London, plus hundreds of thousands of other fans around the world, will get to see Edge go out alongside his brother-in-arms Christian in a tag team match against the Hardyz after all.