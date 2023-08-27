When news broke that Terry Funk passed away in the week leading up to AEW's biggest show of all time, All In, and John Moxley just happened to be booked on the show in a Stadium Stampede match, you just had to know that the top hardcore wrestler of this generation – yeah, I said it – would pay tribute to the trailblazer that came before him.

Unsurprisingly, Mox did not disappoint, quickly brandishing Funk's signature weapon, the branding iron, in a match that featured everything from barbed wire boards to a fist full of skewers, ladders, tables, and even trays of baked goods. While Moxley delivered and took most of the punishment in the match, he wasn't the only one, as Eddie Kingston paid tribute to his inspiration with his unique brand of outside-the-ring brawling, Penta El Zero M faked a neck injury to return as Penta Oscuro in order to put Mike Santana through a table, and Orange Cassidy, after finding his Orange Punch a bit too weak to level Claudio Castagnoli, dipped his fist in broken glass to secure the win 1-2-3.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some matches are about syncopation, storytelling, strategy, and technical specialty. This match? It was about spilling as much blood as possible while giving hundreds of thousands of fans watching around the world something to cheer for. After watching WWE attempt to tribute Funk with a bloodless match that was hardcore in name only, AEW decided to do right by Funker by giving him a fitting tribute that was an exploding ring away from being perfect.

… then again, considering AEW's history with exploding rings, that was probably a good call.