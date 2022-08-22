Andrade El Idolo pitches an AEW x NJPW Ingobernable Civil War

AEW’s Andrade El Idolo is on a bit of a roll.

Though his team, La Faccion Ingobernable, dropped arguably their most important bout in AEW so far when they lost in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament to the Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Andrade was able to convince his partner, Rush, to set his own brother up for a Hammerlock DDT before ripping off – and then up – his mask in an ultimate sign of disrespect.

This show of loyalty not only inspired El Idolo to not only relish in the opportunity himself and with his Flair family, but to share it with fans the world over on Twitter to fully showcase that La Faccion is nothing to mess with. This, understandably, got fans talking about what they witnessed and what could be next for Andrade, Rush, and Jose the Assistant in AEW, and to his credit, the former decided to get in on the fun and respond to a few fans who let their opinions be known.

One of those suggestions, as you can read about here, was to bring Tetsuya Naito over to AEW to have a right proper Ingobernable trios run, an idea that El Idolo appeared interested in. Another fan suggested that he would love to see a La Faccion Ingovernables x Los Ingobernables de Japon in either AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, or in both, but that he sadly didn’t think it was likely.

Fortunately, Andrade swooped in and pitched the fan with not one but two interesting ideas that he would be open to pursuing.

“Maybe my friends Naito, Rush and Me vs. ?????? Or Jose the Assistant has a job and he is looking for a new talent with the ideal characteristics to be part of the best Faction INGOBERNABLE (with) Rush, Andrade, and New Ingobernable vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon.”

What? An Ingobernable Civil War? Goodness, now that sounds like a plan more than a few fans – and hopefully Tony Khan – can get behind.

AEW can’t forget to have Ingobernable representation at Forbidden Door II.

When Justin Barrasso from Sports Illustrated interviewed Naito just before Forbidden Door 2022, he asked the leader of NJPW’s Los Ingobernables de Japon if there was any member of the AEW roster that he would explicitly like to wrestle either at the AEW x NJPW Pay-Per-View or just in general. His response, in true ‘Tranquillo’ style, was pretty nonchalant. “There is no wrestler I want to call out,” Naito says through a translator. “The reason is simple. Wrestlers in AEW will all gather and shout, ‘I want to wrestle Tetsuya Naito!’ and ‘I want to fight Los Ingobernables de Japon!’ It isn’t hard to see this happening. It won’t take long before it does.”

Unfortunately for Naito, his callout never came, and he wasn’t ultimately featured on the show in part due to the feud between NJPW and CMLL that Andrade complained about during the lead-up to the show (read about it here). Fortunately, when Naito was asked about teaming with Andrade once more, the man formerly known as the “Stardust Genius” asked Barrasso a question of his own.

“Do people want that?” Are they interested in me teaming with Andrade? Are they excited? My answer to that, of course, is, ‘Tranquillo.’”

Considering how Ingobernable members conduct themselves with a “tranquil” style, that’s about as close to a ringing endorsement as a journalist could get.

While La Faccion was almost completely absent from Forbidden Door, with only Shingo Takagi actually making it onto the card in a three-on-three bout with the “Dudes with Attitude,” Sting, and Darby Allin, versus The Bullet Club, their absence didn’t go unnoticed among fans, as questions surrounding Naito and company failing to land stateside immediately popped up online. Naito, to his credit, commented on his absence from the show, suggesting that he wasn’t invited to attend and thus must not have been needed for the show. At the time, some assumed that Naito was left off of the show to keep him fresh for the G1 Climax, but considering he wasn’t even in the finals – Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay were – that can’t be it.

With a Forbidden Door II all but certainly going to happen in the not-too-distant future, throwing Los Ingobernables de Japon into a Civil War with La Faccion Ingobernable would be a perfect way to remedy the mistake of not including either faction – save Takagi – on the first iteration of the Pay-Per-View in a major way.