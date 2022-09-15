An all-Blackpool Combat Club main event is set for AEW Grand Slam

After two weeks of excitement, intrigue, and suspension-induced drama, AEW has officially decided on who will represent the promotion in the main event of Grand Slam, the televised special event scheduled to be broadcast from fro Arther Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, on the next episode of Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson.

Yes, that’s right, after facing off in a pair of bouts against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara of the Jericho Appreciation Society respectively, Danielson and Moxley will face off in a rematch of one of the highlights of Revolution 2022, which was their fourth in-ring meeting as one-on-one opponents since their maiden match in 2007 for MPW. Though the Blackpool Combat Club routinely boast that they spar regularly and use their practice sessions to sharpen each other’s iron, this marks the first time when the duo will wrestle each other with a title on the line, which can change up the dynamic of an otherwise inconsequential exhibition in a major way. Factor in that neither performer technically has the strap around their waist, as Moxley lost the AEW World Championship at All Out to CM Punk mere hours before the one-two punch of a triceps injury and a backstage brawl threw his future with the promotion into disarray and the presumed injury to Danielson during his match versus Jericho, and the prospect of an incredibly consequential championship bout is a borderline guarantee.

But who will win? Will the “American Dragon’s” fire win out? Or will Moxley’s bulldog choke prove too powerful for his long-time friend?

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson took different paths to the same spot in AEW.

Jon Moxley just can’t get gold off of his mind.

Moxley has been with AEW since the very beginning. He made a surprise appearance at the original running of Double or Nothing back in 2019, where he came out and brawled with Jericho and Kenny Omega after their main event match, and was on the first episode of Dynamite too, where he memorably threw “The Cleaner” through a glass table.

Though 2022 wasn’t expected to be the “Year of Moxley,” as he was widely expected to focus on title runs in NJPW and GCW in addition to his spot in the Blackpool Combat Club, when disaster struck and Punk suffered a long-term foot injury that required surgery, Mox was thrust into action and did an exemplary job of holding down the fort for TK’s company. He won the Interim World Championship at Forbidden Door, defended it on four occasions, and ultimately won the big one versus Punk in under five minutes on the penultimate episode of Dynamite before All Out.

Still, after losing the strap in All Out‘s main event, Mox was once again thrust back into action as part of a championship tournament and is now a win away from becoming the first-ever four-time champion in AEW history. Considering his relatively easy win over Sammy Guevara in the semi-finals of the tournament to secure a spot at Grand Slam, the ball looks firmly in Moxley’s court.

Bryan Danielson is finally ready for his AEW coronation.

When Danielson hit free agency, the prospects of the “American Dragon” returning to the indies to go all-in on one final run of five-star technical matches felt like a dream come true.

Despite having nine different title reigns in Vince McMahon’s company for a combined 848 days as champion, Danielson was never quite treated with the respect he deserved. His biggest storyline consisted of being called a B+ player, and even when the Yes Movement was in full swing, he had to fight for everything he earned due to his size and unusual habits – the Eco-Friendly Championship, anyone? – versus his peers.

Since coming to AEW, however, Danielson has been booked like an absolute star. Though he hasn’t won the big one, he’s looked good in every match he’s appeared in, went to the limit with multiple champions, and even helped to establish Daniel Garcia as a national star instead of an indie darling. Though Danielson very well may have suffered a shoot foot injury in his match with Jericho, as he maintained a limp throughout the remainder of the match following the spot, if there’s one performer who will push through an injury to produce an all-time, hard-hitting slugfest for the ages, it’s the “American Dragon.”

Need proof? Look no further than the match where Danielson and Roderick Strong tried to put the Young Bucks in PWG by beating the brothers to an absolute pulp. Swap out Nick and Matt Jackson for Jon “Freakin” Moxley, and fans could be in line for an all-timer.