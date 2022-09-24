Bobby Fish drops some AEW heat in Impact Wrestling debut

Just when it seemed like Bobby Fish-mania had reached its peak, what with the former NXT performer reportedly trying to convince fellow Undisputed Era members Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to quit AEW and jump ship back to Triple H WWE, the “The Infamous” fighter turned up in Impact Wrestling and cut an extended promo on where he’s coming from, what he’s up to now, and where he plans to be moving forward.

That’s right, on a night typically defined by SmackDown and Rampage, Impact ran a show of their own called Victory Road, which was main evented by a Barbed Wire Massacre main event featuring Moose, Steve Maclin, and Jon Moxley’s Switchblade Conspiracy tag team partner Sami Callihan. Though Fish wasn’t technically announced for the show and didn’t wrestle a match, the veteran performer showed up anyway and used it as an opportunity to clear the air a bit. You know, really set the narrative straight, smooth over the rough edges, and set things off on the right foot, right?

… yeah, that isn’t what happened at all. No, Fish talked some smack, referenced his AEW issues and inserted himself into an Impact locker room, even without a full-time contract to keep him in the company long-term.

Ex-AEW’s Bobby Fish has a lot to say in his Impact debut.

Though Fish has wrestled for well over a dozen promotions over his near-20 years in the business, he’s shockingly never wrestled a match in the ImpactZone before. Fortunately, for fans who watch the Jeff Jarrett-founded promotion exclusively with no interest in AEW, WWE, Ring of Honor, or beyond, Fish made one heck of an introduction, as transcribed by Comicbook.com.

There it is! Woo! Is it hot in here? Actually, I think that might just be all the heat on me lately. Well, just in case there’s anybody in here that didn’t know, I’m Bobby Fish. And it seems as of late I’ve been turned into a bit of a lightning rod for controversy, which I’m surprised because the fact is. I’ve never really considered myself a controversial guy. I’ve never thought of myself as a problem. You know, I’m a guy that does his job well. And frankly, after more than 20 years I’m just not here for the bullshit. Was that okay? Can I say s*** like that here? I mean let’s think about this. Impact can’t fire me. I don’t work here! And that brings me to my next point. Even though I don’t work here, I’ve kept an eye on the locker room back there, because being the man who’s never been afraid to call somebody out, to call somebody for being less than legit, that locker room back there is full of legit dudes. Guys that I know will step between those ropes and they will give it a go and it will be everything they got and they know what they’re doing and they aren’t here faking the funk.

The biggest takeaway from this situation? Fish isn’t heading back to WWE/NXT, at least not yet, he isn’t heading back to AEW either, at least not yet, and because he doesn’t have a long-term contract with Impact, this story is bound to pop up again and again until Cole and O’Reilly return. Disappointing? You bet, but hey, at least the dreams of an Undisputed Elite vs. The Elite feud are still alive; that’s something, right?