After watching multiple segments on a jam-packed edition of Dynamite run long, Bryan Danielson was afforded just under seven minutes for the main event of the final Wednesday night show before Revolution, where he will wrestle MJF in a 60-Minute Ironman match for the AEW World Championship.

Fortunately, Danielson didn’t have to work another qualifying match to get into MJF’s good graces; he finished that gauntlet back in February. No, all “The American Dragon” had to do was walk down to the ring bathed in the cheers of a hot San Francisco crowd, take a question from Renee Paquette, was very busy on the evening, and cut a good old-fashioned promo on his Revolution opponent.

When asked by Paquette if a past tweet from MJF declaring his admiration for “The American Dragon” changed his feeling about the current but hopefully not for long AEW champion, Danielson didn’t seem to care for her question, as he had plenty on his mind that he wanted to talk about instead.

“See, here’s the thing, a little over seven years ago, I was forced to retire,” Danielson said. “And two years later, I came back and said, ‘if you fight for your dreams, your dreams will fight for you.’”

The crowd, unsurprisingly, went wild, but that subsided when none other than MJF emerged from the back with a microphone in hand. Would the current champ, who loves the sound of his own voice, cut yet another promo where he either discloses a salacious story from his past or calls out another member of the Danielson family, maybe his parents this time? Fortunately, fans will never know, as BD shut that mess down before MJF could say a word.

"You really think you're the best wrestler in the world, don't you? But that's impossible- because I AM"

Bryan Danielson is leaving everything on the table ahead of AEW Revolution.

As MJF walked down to the ring, Danielson lifted the mic to his lips and chopped his opponent down to size.

“Max, shut up! For once in your life, just shut up!” Danielson said. “For weeks, I’ve been listening to you coming out here and giving all of these different reasons why you hate me. You hate me because people respect me, and you think you deserve that respect. You hate me because some people call me the best wrestler in the world, and as the AEW Champion, you think you deserve that. He hates me because I have a wonderful wife, I have wonderful kids, and he thinks he deserves that. That’s why he hates me. Well, you know what, Max? You think you deserve all of these things, but you have done nothing to earn them. And he has done nothing to fight for them. You have taken every shortcut, every cheat that you can to become AEW World Champion; you haven’t fought for that. And if there’s one thing that you deserve, it’s your fiancé leaving you.”

“’Pinning shoulders to mats and banging rats,’ is that what you do, Max? That doesn’t seem like someone I’d like my daughter to marry. You took your jacket off; you want to fight? I’m ready to fight any time! Because, unlike you, you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth, and I’ve been fighting my whole life. I fought poverty, I fought depression, I fought head injuries, I fought shoulder injuries, I fought retirement, I fought The Authority, I fought everything!”

“Before I came here, I had a job that would have paid me for the rest of my life, but I left, and I came to AEW because I wanted to fight! When I talk about fighting for your dreams, do you want to know what my new dream is since I’ve been here? It’s to become AEW World Champion, and god**nit, I’m willing to fight for it. So Max, this Sunday at Revolution, you’d better be ready to fight with everything you have for 60 full minutes. If you don’t, you are going to get your f***ing head kicked in!”

Dam…darn, he dropped a swear word for emphasis, is there any easier way to get a wrestling crowd to pop than a good old-fashioned swear word?

As AEW runs head-first into their first Pay-Per-View of the 2023 calendar year, Tony Khan has made it a point to try to make MJF-Danielson I feel like a match worthy of a 60-minute run time and a main event spot at Revolution. This promo by Danielson, even if it was condensed due to time, certainly played into that and really made the match feel like it matters. At Revolution, we’ll see if it all comes together as well as this promo.