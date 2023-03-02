When Renee Paquette let it be known that Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta were unable to compete in the Casino Battle Royal on the final AEW Dynamite before Revolution, it left the match down one team with barely any time to find another entrant. Fortunately, Tony Khan didn’t have to look very long to find a replacement, as Danhausen basically entered himself and his best friend Orange Cassidy into the match, even after watching “Freshly Squeezed” take a beating in a winning effort against The Firm’s Big Bill.

Entering the match as the penultimate entrants, a benefit for a performer like Cassidy who spent the first 15 minutes of the show getting thrown around by Big Bill, OC and Danhausen found themselves in a rapidly thinning field that ended up featuring just two other teams, the Blackpool Combat Club, and The Butcher and The Blade after The Kingdom and Aussie Open were dropped in a double elimination outside the ropes. Standing face-to-face with Wheeler Yuta, the man he beat in an All-Atlantic Championship challenge a few weeks earlier, OC didn’t have to get too deep into a rematch with his former best friend, as none other than Alex Reynolds, and John Silver returned to the ring after being eliminated in order to get some payback on the BCC, whose leader, John Moxley, beat down Evil Uno in their match the previous week.

With BCC eliminated, OC and Danhausen found themselves in the ring one-on-one with The Butcher and The Blade, the former of whom has eliminated more people from battle royals in AEW than anyone else, according to Excaliber. After taking a double hurricanrana from “Freshly Squeezed,” The Butcher and The Blade began teeing off on OC, trying to beat him down on the way to being eliminated. Fortunately, as things were looking really bad for Cassidy, who but Danhausen charged in with a closeline of sorts to eliminate both men and punch a pair of tickets to Revolution.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

How will the Fatal Fourway for the AEW World Tag Team Championship shake out? Fans will find out this Sunday.