CM Punk provides an instant reaction to his injury status in AEW

When CM Punk dropped a stunner and his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley in a matter of minutes – single-digit minutes, to be more specific – it was an absolute stunner.

Excalibur, JR, and company were all shocked on commentary, Mox talked his talk backstage about how it’s his time to shine, and wrestling fans wanted nothing more than to hear from the “Best in the World” to find out how he felt about arguably the most stunning loss of his career.

Fortunately, on Rampage, AEW’s media team caught up with Punk immediately after the match to see how he was feeling and caught a very candid moment that also featured the medical staff.

“I can’t put any weight on it,” Punk told AEW’s medical staff and the camera crew following closely behind.

“Did you feel, like, a pop or anything?” one of the medical professionals, presumably Doc Sampson, asked. “Or just, it just, went?”

No, it didn’t feel like anything, it felt like it just gave out,” Punk replied. “But that’s not good because when I originally broke it, I didn’t feel that either, so I don’t know what that means.”

Goodness, that is not good. While some have called Punk’s squash a way to take him off of television while he further heels up from his foot injury, or worse, to write him off of television entirely due to a split with the company, he looked genuinely shook up in the backstage area and left fans with the image of a broke – literally – former champion once the show cut to black. Will Punk return in the not-too-distant future? Or will he be out of action for quite some time? Unfortunately, AEW fans, it might take some time to find out.