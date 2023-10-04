After spending the better part of three decades as a professional wrestler, it's safe to say Edge has pretty much done everything a performer could hope to do in the sport, right?

Sure, the man born and now wrestling under the name Adam Copeland has exclusively wrestled for WWE during the duration of his mainstream professional wrestling career, leaving bouts with legends of Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and the like beyond his grasp, but with no true opponent in America between the desolation of WCW and the rise of AEW save a few weird years of a pre-Impact TNA, any cream that truly rose to the top was often snatched away to sign with Vince McMahon's company, with even Sting signing on the dotted line for a seemingly cursed run a decade ago.

And yet, if you think Copeland has seen and done it all, you would be wrong, as, in a very informative first conversation with the media as a member of AEW after WrestleDream, the “Rated-R Superstar” revealed that he has more than a dozen performers he would like to wrestle before his time in the ring comes to an end, including a few very notable former WWE names that he somehow missed on his travels.

“You know, when I talked to Tony, I said, just looking at the roster very quickly, there's fourteen names. I mean, that's just from a quick little cursory glance,” Adam Copeland said during the WrestleDream media scrum. “But like I said, I have never faced Samoa Joe. That's really exciting to me. I have never faced or been in the same ring as Jon Moxley. Highly interesting to me. Claudio – never been in the ring. There is so many different talent here that I have respect for, and I'd really like to feel what that is. Kenny Omega, that's never happened. I just met him, we've never met before, you know? There's a lot here to see and to challenge myself with, and again, my entire life has been built on challenges, so to look at that, oh God, a guy like me, that's just a steak dinner waiting to be eaten.”

Because Edge was forced to retire from in-ring action from 2011 through the Royal Rumble in 2020, he missed out on wrestling many of the top stars in WWE today, with everyone from Roman Reigns to Bryan Danielson only getting to wrestle the “Rated-R Superstar” during his return from 2020 until his final match against Sheamus back in August. If Copeland's goal was to wrestle out the remainder of his days before hanging up his boots for good at some point in the future, coming to AEW leaves the “Rated-R Superstar” with more than a dozen interesting matchups to choose from on his way out of the door.

Edge is overjoyed with the punk rock attitude of AEW.

Elsewhere in his very first media scrum as a member of the AEW roster alongside Tony Khan, Edge discussed his initial impressions of his new employer and just how different it is from working within the tighter restraints of WWE.

Discussing how his initial video package came together after landing in Seattle on such short notice, Edge revealed that he and Darby Allin just sort of shooting it on the fly, driving around the Emerald City at 9 p.m. without so much as a permit to shut down the streets and keep things above the board.

“Friday I fly in, Friday right, and I called Darby, and I'm like, ‘Hey, Darby, you're a Seattle guy, right? So I wanna get a muscle car, and do you got any cool sites that we could shoot?'” Edge shared with reporters. “So we just went and gorilla shot Friday night from, like, nine to midnight, and I'm hanging out of the back of an SUV, holding the cameraman while this muscle care is going 50 miles an hour down Gum Alley? Gum Alley, with all the gum? It was just disgusting and awesome at the same time, and I'm just like, I'm hanging out of an SUV, holding the cameraman, and I'm just cackling. At 49 years old, like, this is amazing, what are we doing? This is awesome! And again, back to that word, just free.”

Would WWE ever allow Edge to hit the road in a rented Camaro going 50 mph down a road called Gum Alley? In a word, no; WWE is incredibly formal with pretty much everything it does and wouldn't allow darn near anything Allin comes up with on their televised program. But then again, maybe that's why Allin has already said he will never sign with the promotion and why Edge will likely retire from full-time action as a member of AEW, too.