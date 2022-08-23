Impact star shouts out AEW’s biggest babyface, Wardlow

Babyface Wardlow has been a fantastic thing for the AEW Galaxy.

After spending literally years relegated to the role of MJF’s hired gun, and then months going through various trials to get out of his deal and become a free man in AEW, Wardlow captured the hearts of wrestling fans the world over with his wherewithal, commitment, and ability to perform a powerbomb safely in the middle of the ring while his legions of adoring fans cheered him on.

MJF took away his music, his presentation, and forced him to walk to the ring shackled with a crew of security guards surrounding him, and yet, it didn’t really matter – the “Wardog” became a hero before fans’ eyes, and his status as a galavanting hero has remained unblemished since his win at Double or Nothing.

In the ring, Wardlow is a good guy, but when the cameras stop rolling, he’s apparently just as good of a guy outside of it, as Lady Frost, formerly of Impact Wrestling, felt obligated to share with fans.

“There’s a lot of negative wrestling news that flies around, so I want share some positivity. Saturday night, Wardlow saw a little girl crying. Her mom couldn’t afford to buy her my Slam Buddy. So, he walked over to me, bought one, and gave it to that little girl.”

Wow, now that is nice. While Wardlow’s time at Revenge Pro in Erie, Pennsylvania wasn’t all shaking hands and kissing babies, as he dominated Elijah Dean in a squash match for the TNT Championship, it’s clear he made at least three new fans at the show – that little girl, her mother, and Lady Frost.