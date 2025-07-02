The San Antonio Spurs continue to be among the most revered organizations in the NBA, with many opposing squads trying to replicate the franchise's blueprint of sustained success.

Among the players who helped push the Spurs to the top is former star Tony Parker. He led the team, alongside fellow legends Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili and longtime coach Gregg Popovich, to four championships before retiring in 2019.

The 43-year-old Parker may not be playing anymore, but he still sure can wow a crowd. Just ask popular YouTuber and game streamer Kai Cenat and the Any Means Possible (AMP) crew.

In a video on Cenat's Twitch, Parker showed his secret trophy room, which could only be opened with his thumbprint. Cenat and the AMP boys looked like teens at a Taylor Swift concert with how giddy they were upon seeing the Spurs icon's impressive collection.

Safe to say, they were amped up. Lame pun intended.

Just see the video for yourself. Warning: DO NOT TURN UP THE VOLUME.

Parker's “Champion Room” included numerous trophies, plaques, and framed jerseys from his six All-Star Game appearances. To recall, he's also a Hall of Famer, Finals MVP, four-time All-NBA Team member, All-Rookie Team member, FIBA EuroBasket MVP, and two-time FIBA Europe Player of the Year, among other accolades.

Parker remains beloved by Spurs fans due to his countless contributions to the team and the community. They witnessed him grow up from a wide-eyed 19-year-old from France after being selected by San Antonio as the 28th overall pick in 2001 to a bona fide superstar.

Unfortunately, he didn't finish his illustrious career with the Spurs, as he joined the Charlotte Hornets in 2018. In 17 seasons in San Antonio, Parker averaged 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

Now, can someone please put Parker and Cenat on the same team in the Celebrity Game in next year's All-Star festivities?

