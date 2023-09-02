September 2nd, 2023, will go down in history as the day AEW fired CM Punk for his actions at All In.

After a year of ups and downs, highs and lows, Championship matches – real and AXW – and backstage brawls, Tony Khan finally pulled the plug on the Phil Brooks experiment one day before a massive show at the United Center in Chicago in front of as many as 10,000 large CM Punk fans.

Will fans boo? Yes. Will certain matches draw even stronger relations? You bet; when Kenny Omega takes the ring against Konosuke Takeshita and the Young Bucks make their way to the ring for a must-see match with FTR against Bullet Club Gold, it's safe to say more than a few obscenities will be thrown around, and maybe some trash too, for good measure.

And the worst part? Unless Khan fired Punk without some sort of settlement that prevents the two parties from discussing the fallout in an official capacity, fans will likely never learn the full story, or at least won't until many months or even years into the future.

Fortunately or not, depending on your preference, none of that really matters to fans online, as before Collision can hit the air at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT, folks have already taken to Twitter to voice their opinion on Punker's firing and needless to say, the opinions are all over the place from excited to downright PO'd.

Statement from All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan pic.twitter.com/3MtW6MkGDf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2023

AEW fans are going wild over the news of CM Punk's firing.

After watching CM Punk get handed his walking papers, some, like Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Fightful, and Busted Open Radio, took to Twitter to lament how the situation went down, as she was incredibly excited to see “The Best in the World” wrestle in AEW.

“Man, as a CM Punk fan is sucks that everything went down the way it did,” Salcedo wrote on Twitter. “I remember thinking we were never gonna see CM Punk in wrestling again and then when AEW signed him it was so effin cool. I remember being in that room when he did his first media scrum and he was truly happy to be there. Then again in other scrums where we saw him get emotional over his return to wrestling. Then the infamous All Out scrum, and everything that followed after. It sucks because I think a lot of fans were truly just excited to see his run in AEW. There were a lot of cool moments. Who knows what this means for the future and if we’ll ever see Punk again wrestling. Idk. Just wild man. The whole thing.”

Other fans, like DraVen were quick to note that CM Punk has already been removed from the official roster page, signifying that TK and company really aren't messing around.

CM Punk already removed from the AEW roster page. pic.twitter.com/97oKEDQAWE — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 2, 2023

AEW wrestler Rush, who hasn't wrestled a match since all the way back on May 24th but recently re-signed with the promotion, opted against saying anything but instead simply shared a few not-so-flattering pictures of his match versus Jack Perry from Dynamite on May 17th, including a very interesting sign reading “Rush > Jungle Boy” that can be interpreted as fans so choose.

Speaking of Perry, some fans have been discussing his involvement in the fight at All In, with Kiley from Fightful Overbooked noting that there's no way Khan fired Punk to save the former “Jungle Boy,” as there was undisputable video evidence of the fight that proved what happened.

“Listen there is no chance Tony Khan fired CM Punk to save Jack Perry” Kiley wrote. “Come on now y’all. He gave the man his own show. There’s a video of the incident. Tony Khan was there. It’s okay to accept that Punk made a mistake that cost him.”

What does the future hold for Punk in professional wrestling? Will he accept All In as the final chapter of his storied career, having beaten his biggest career rival in front of the largest paid attendance crowd in professional wrestling history? Or will he instead try his hand at WWE once more, where he might be able to squeak out a few more big matches and make a few more millions before riding off into the sunset like the straight edge Man with No Name? Well, some fans think Paul “Triple H” Levesque should give him a call and see what happens.

Triple H on the phone with CM Punk right now like “Look Phil they were playing with your name over anyway. I wouldn’t let that shit slide if it was me.” pic.twitter.com/N9d1Tu4kUP — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) September 2, 2023

How will AEW weather this storm? Only time will tell, but considering how things usually go when CM Punk messes up, it's safe to say whatever vacation Jon Moxley may have planned will have to wait, as he might have just found himself the interim “Real” AEW World Champion.