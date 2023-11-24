The new Season Pass brings more wrestlers, and an all-new single player mode called Beat The Elite.

The AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 2 made its way onto digital store shelves this week. The new Season Pass brings more wrestlers, and an all-new single player mode called Beat The Elite. Overall, AEW Fight Forever's Season Pass 2 comes with a decent amount of content to raise interest over the Holiday season.

What Comes With AEW Fight Forever's Season Pass 2?

Dynamite Featuring The Acclaimed, the first of three DLCs included in Season 2, is now available for PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC for $11.99. Starting today, Fight Forever fans can also purchase the Season Pass 2 at a special discount.#AEWFightForever pic.twitter.com/nc53YToogx — AEW Games (@AEWGames) November 22, 2023

The AEW Fight Forever Season 2 Pass includes three new DLCs all for one discounted bundle. As of writing, the Season 2 Pass costs $24.99 (or players can purchase each pack separately). It's currently available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A Season Pass 2 for Nintendo Switch should be coming out soon.

The three DLCs include:

The Acclaimed (Release Date – November 22nd) ($11.99) – Adds wrestlers Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to the roster

Beat The Elite (Release Date – TBA) An all-new single player mode. No details known beyond this point.

The STORM is Coming! (Release Date – TBA) No details at this point



Firstly, players can already download and play with the two new wrestlers from Acclaimed. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens now join the roster of AEW Fight Forever. Additionally, we look forward to seeing what the developer has in store for the new single player game mode. Beat The Elite could mean a number of things, possibly pertaining to AEW's best wrestlers.

Lastly, The STORM is Coming, marks the last DLC of Season 2. While we don't technically know exactly what the DLC includes, it very likely indicates Toni Storm is joining the roster. The three-time AEW World's Women's World Champion is currently enjoying her record-tying third reign. Her addition to the roster would mark another exciting entry.

Overall, we look forward to seeing what the developer has in store for AEW Fight Forever Season Pass 2. While we still hold hope for a few more wrestlers to join, we feel excited to see the new content Yuke's has planned out.

While it didn't earn the best review scores, AEW Fight Forever's success merited more content. This included a battle-royale mode, and the brand new Season Pass 2. We wonder what else the developer plans to do with the game moving forward.

AEW: Fight Forever released for PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

We hope to see you out on the ring.