AEW Fight Forever's Stadium Stampede mode finally received a release date, meaning players can try out the new free-for-all mode soon. The news was announced via X (Twitter) by league Founder Tony Khan and legendary wrestler Kenny Omega. Together, the two filmed at TIAA Bank Field to discuss the all the new upcoming events. This includes AEW All In, which takes place Sunday, August 27th.

In case you don't know, Stadium Stampede is a free battle-royale mode that pins 30 wrestlers into one stadium full of weapons, vehicles, and different areas to explore. Stadium Stampede takes its inspiration from both the real life event which took place a few years ago, as well as battle royale modes from a plethora of games (mainly, Fortnite).

The mode was first announced back on July 6th, and for some time fans didn't know when the new mode would be releasing.

You can check out the trailer for the mode below:

AEW Fight Forever Stadium Stampede Release Date – August 24th, 2023

Stadium Stampede launches in AEW Fight Forever within the “next 24 hours” according to a Tweet from AEW. This means Stadium Stampede is releasing on Thursday, August 24th, 2023. You can check out the new video from Tony Khan and Kenny Omega that explains everything you need to know.

#AEW's Biggest Week in History is upon us! •#AEWFightForever STADIUM STAMPEDE mode launches within the next 24 hrs! •#AEWAllIn is LIVE on PPV SUNDAY from @wembleystadium! TONIGHT Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Fyter Fest is LIVE @ 8/7c on TBS, presented by #AEWFightForever! pic.twitter.com/A9hn2wj4cl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2023

Khan starts off the video by promoting AEW All-In, which takes place this Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Over 80,000 fans will be in attendance, making this one of the largest wrestling events in world history. The show is the first AEW event in Europe, and according to Khan, may be “One of the biggest shows in the history of wrestling.”

Before explaining more details, he gave Kenny Omega the spotlight to announce the release date of Stadium Stampede.

“Finally, our brand new mode,” said Omega, “Our brand new mode that we've been so excited about, our battle royale-inspired online Stadium Stampede will be available within the next 24 hours.”

“I'm so excited about Stadium Stampede,” Khan added, “And I'm so excited about AEW All In this Sunday.”

More Content on The Way For AEW FF

AEW Fight Forever fans also anticipate the release date of the Limitless Bunny Bundle DLC, which may also release soon to. Between a new mode for the game, and AEW All In this weekend, we'd agree it's a very big weekend for the league as a whole.

Fight Forever is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

For more gaming and AEW news, visit ClutchPoints.