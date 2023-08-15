The future of AEW Fight Forever seems to be a bright one, according to founder and co-owner Tony Khan. During a recent interview, Khan spoke about the game's launch, and the success it's received.

In case you don't know, AEW Fight Forever is the first AEW console game from Yuke's. The company also used to develop WWE2K games before the 2K decided to have in-house studio Visual Concepts to make the new games.

But Yuke's didn't stay out of the ring for long. AEW Fight Forever is their first major wrestling title since WWE 2K19, which released in 2018. So, how else does Tony Khan feel about the game and it's future? Let's find out.

The Future of AEW Fight Forever is “Really Strong”, Says Tony Khan

In an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Khan was asked about AEW Fight Forever's launch, the game's future content, and the sales.

When asked about the game's launch and how it performed, Khan was more than satisfied. “I'm thrilled with the launch. I think Fight Forever has been well received. And the future is really strong,” Khan said

While there is no place to really find how the sales performed, the game seems to be doing well enough to consider adding more content outside of the Season Pass. After all, the developers currently plan on releasing a new Battle Royale mode soon. AEW released a trailer early in July showing off the brand new Stadium Stampede mode, which Khan is looking forward to. He also hinted towards other aspects the devs are working on.

“I'm excited about the launch of Stadium Stampede mode and what that means. And I think there's several really exciting developments for the game that will continue to drive interest in it over time, and it's already off to a great start.” Khan said, “So it's really exciting to have AEW Fight Forever available to fans now.”

While the game received mixed reviews from critics and users, it was still considered a good start for a brand new wrestling video game series. While it may not have the roster size or all the features of a WWE 2K game, it certainly has a promising future that could see the series beat its competitor.

Aside from growing pains, the game was still a massive financial success, according to Khan.

“I mean, it was important that we get off to a strong start for sales, and we did. And the sales have been great. We got really exciting sales data back from THQ. And that is tremendous. The receipts so far have been amazing, and the future is really strong.”

And that's the big factor right there. As long as the game had good sales, there's more than enough reason to keep working on the game. Perhaps we may get a sequel to Fight Forever. Or perhaps the developers plan to work on the one game for years to come. Either way, AEW isn't leaving the gaming scene any time soon.

More AEW Content On The Way

In other news, The Acclaimed are apparently coming to AEW Fight Forever at some point, though we haven't heard any official confirmation from Yuke's. Additionally, the developer still needs to launch all the DLC with Season Pass 1, which includes three different packs with six wrestlers and multiple mini-games. Fans still patiently wait for DLC pack #1, the Limitless Bunny Bundle, which should come soon.

AEW Fight Forever released on June 29th. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch.

For more gaming and AEW news, visit ClutchPoints.