AEW: Fight Forever is less than one month away, and developer Yuke's is keeping fans entertained with fighter reveals and more. Before the weekend kicks off, they released a trailer for Tag Team.

You can check out the thirty-second trailer below, which shows off cool combos, taunts, and bone-crushing moves.

In the trailer, we can see a combination of moves that require both players, as well as players taking their fight outside of the ring. Additionally, AEW will have more than just a tag-team mode. Joining the list of game modes is 3-Way, 4-Way, Ladder, Casino Battle Royale, and more. The game currently also has 60 available wrestlers on its roster, including the legendary Sting.

Creator VIP Event

AEW held a creator event during Double Or Nothing Weekend in Las Vegas. Star AEW wrestlers like Jade Cargill got to play the game with fans and other wrestlers alike. Interviews were held with big personalities Orange Cassidy and Evil Uno, who spoke about the game.

Uno was asked which pair would make the greatest tag team. “Mr. Brodie Lee, and Sting”, he answered immediately. At 64 years old, Sting has an undefeated AEW record. Brodie Lee (Johnathan Huber) unfortunately passed away in December, 2020. Yuke's is honoring the legendary wrestler's career and contributions by recently announcing his spot on the roster.

Orange Cassidy was asked who he'd like to team with, to which he immediately responded “Sting”. He believes Kenny Omega is going to be the best wrestler in the game due to Omega working with developers to make the game. “Hey, if I was making the game that's what I would do,” Cassidy answered in his typical, nonchalant way.

You can check out the highlights from the event below.

AEW: Fight Forever Release Date

AEW: Fight Forever launches on June 29, 2023, on PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Elite Edition is currently on sale for pre-order for those who are interested. PS+ Members, in addition to Xbox and Switch users can save 10% on the Elite Edition. The game is still on the wishlist on Steam, but there's a chance Steam users can get the 10% discount as well. The sale lasts until June 29th.

For more updates on AEW: Fight Forever, or other sports video games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.