On an otherwise insignificant Sunday night, “Uncle” Dax Harwood posted a message to his fans on Instagram featuring three pictures of previous NXT matches booked between The Revival and American Alpha – Chad Gable and Jason Jordan – that will certainly make wrestling fans both very confused indeed and a tad bit nervous about the future of the “Top Guys” of AEW.

All we’ve ever wanted to do in life was be a professional wrestler. Height, body-type, accent, life situations, we had all of it against us. Now, we leave a body of work I think we can be proud of. When we started this journey in 2014, we tried to make sure we were always different from the everyone else wrestling currently. We also wanted to work so hard that eventually we’d go down as one of the greatest tag teams to ever do it. I’m not sure if we have reached that, but we’ll damn sure keep trying. Thank y’all for going on this journey with us. Not sure where the next few years will take us, but I can’t wait for One Last Run. Top Guys, out.

Oh no, are Harwood and Wheeler, who are just 38 and 35, respectively, preparing to leave their boots in the center of the ring despite clearly still being in their primes? Or could this be one last ditched effort to get booked like the best team in the world while they are still the best team in the world by a booker who seemingly wants nothing less than to book them in the main event picture? You decide.

AEW and FTR appear at odds about their booking philosophies.

Speaking with Comicbook.com about how they’ve been booked in AEW earlier this month, Harwood explained how his and Khan’s visions differ about booking tag team wrestling.

“I’m not going to say yes to it definitely being the same,” Harwood said. “I mean, we have our vision of tag team wrestling [and it] is completely different than probably anybody else’s in the world. And it should be. I mean, it would be really boring if everybody’s vision was exactly the same. But I think that we are still a brand new company. I think Tony is signing up the greatest talent in the world, not because he wants to lose money. He’s signing the best talent in the world right now, because he wants the fans to enjoy a product that he’s putting on.”

“That’s the only reason. That’s the reason we have the greatest tag teams in the world working for us right now. Because he wants the fans to enjoy professional wrestling. And that’s it. And to see people, not our fans, because our fans are very smart, but to see people complain about that online blows my mind. You’re complaining about this man hiring CM Punk, or Daniel Bryan, or John Moxley, or FTR, or Sting or whoever, and I’m not categorizing ourselves with them, but I’m saying you’re complaining because he’s giving you a freaking treat man. He’s given you something you’ve never had before. A talent roster that you’ve never seen, that’s completely loaded. And so I hope he continues to bring in tag teams. I hope we bring in every single tag team in the world. Because I promise you the more he brings them in, the more Cash and I will step up and show that we are the best. And I think we’ve proved that we are the best because we’re so much different than everybody else. Man, I’m getting fired up because of that.”

Fortunately for FTR, Khan reportedly did take his advice to hire The Kingdom, so their voices do have some say, but in his response to the 7-Star tag teamers, TK rejected the notion that he wasn’t giving his former tag team champions enough opportunities to shine.

“FTR have wrestled at singles. They have had some trios and, of course, have had a number of pay-per-view matches in that time, both in Ring of Honor and in AEW,” Khan said in his own interview with Comicbook.com. “But I think we could look to see them in tag action and maybe defending some of those tag team titles that they hold. They hold three different tag team championships in companies that we all have affiliations with, across Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA. And certainly, I’ve been instrumental in organizing their bookings overseas and with Ring of Honor, where I also do the bookings.”

Will FTR’s “One Last Ride” include a proper second run with the AEW belts? Only time will tell, but it’s safe to say an FTR-The Acclaimed program would certainly give the people what they want.