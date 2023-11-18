With Full Gear officially upon us, here are four bold predictions for what's shaping up to be one of the defining PPVs in AEW history.

After weeks and weeks of anticipation, AEW Full Gear live from beautiful Los Angeles, California, is mere hours away, and needless to say, fans are hyped as all get out to see what Tony Khan has cooking up his sleeve.

In a few short hours, fans will get to see a blistering eight-match card with three, count 'em, three huge matches on the Zero Hour pre-show, with seven different titles between AEW and Ring of Honor being defended over the course of the night.

With surprises galore and even a few more that have yet to be, Full Gear is shaping up to be a fantastic end to AEW's Big 4, even if Worlds End is still technically left on the 2023 calendar. So, with so much to look forward to, here are four bold predictions for the show.

4. Will Ospreay is Tony Khan's big signing

Heading into Full Gear, arguably the biggest mystery on the card, excluding the identity of the “Devil,” which may or may not be revealed on the show, is who will be Tony Khan's surprise signing.

On paper, the clues are sparse, with the AEW CEO only declaring that the person is internationally recognized by his fanbase, but other than that, heading into the show, nothing else is really known, with even the person's gender remaining a mystery.

But who could it be? Could it be Mercedes Mone? Possibly, she has said she plans to wrestle in 2024. Or how about Ronda Rousey? Well, considering she just debuted for Ring of Honor alongside Marinah Shafir, it's safe to say she's probably not behind the blacked-out silhouette, as TK wouldn't undercut his own signing.

No, at this point, the best possible outcome should be someone fans are very familiar with indeed: Will Ospreay.

That's right, after watching the “Aeriel Assassin” defeat Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door I, Kenny Omega at Forbidden Door II, and Chris Jericho at All In 2023, TK makes it official and brings arguably the best all-around wrestler in the world today to AEW, where he can be positioned to become a World Champion at All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium. While far from the biggest surprise around, considering WWE has also shown interest in the “Commonwealth Kingpin,” securing his services and positioning him as a top guy would still be a major win.

AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world's best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every @AEW fan! They'll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at #AEWFullGear! See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final #AEWDynamite before Full Gear! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 15, 2023

3. Toni Storm joins Elite company as AEW Champion

Heading into Full Gear, there isn't a hotter act on the women's roster than “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Initially a side member of Saraya's faction, The Outcasts, Tony Khan quickly spun her off into her own act entirely when he saw what she brought to the table and even ended the former Paige's run at the AEW Women's World Champion in order to avoid a straight-up feud between the two former friends… at least for now.

So, with Hikaru Shida not really involved in any storylines of note and Storm heating up for a very interesting All About Eve-style angle with Mariah May, this Hollywood homecoming should end like Grease, not Carrie, for “Timeless” Toni.

2. The Young Bucks' woes continue versus the Golden Jets

In 2023, the Young Bucks are 2-4 on Pay-Per-View, losing every match they've wrestled except a five-on-five at Forbidden Door II alongside Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii versus the Blackpool Combat Club, and a number one contenders bout at WrestleDream that also featured The Gunns, Hook and Orange Cassidy, and the Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix. They've lost to the House of Black alongside Kenny Omega at Revolution 2023, lost Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing, lost to FTR in London, and even lost alongside FTR at All Out a week later in a match against Bullet Club Gold.

Can the Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, recapture their winning ways in their hometown against one of their best friends, Kenny Omega, and one of their premier AEW rivals, Chris Jericho? Well, considering their track record and current place on the card, it's safe to say the answer to that question is no, probably not.

Now sure, could AEW give the Jacksons a win and set things up for a match against Big Bill and Ricky Starks? Totally, that would be a good match, and fans would love to see it, but so would the Golden Jets against the current AEW Tag Team Champions, and considering how the Bucks have been hinting at a heel turn, that feels like a direction worth exploring.

1. MJF isn't the “Devil” but still retains the AEW World Championship

And last but not least, the other question on every fan's mind: Who is the person, male or female, wearing MJF's “Devil” mask?

Unfortunately, it feels like TK might just hold off on that reveal a little longer, as MJF is already locked into another title match with Samoa Joe and will have to deal with Wardlow again in the not-too-distant future too, but for all three of those angles to remain relevant, the “People's Scumbag” has to remain the AEW World Champion at Full Gear, which is no easy task when he's facing off against “Switchblade” Jay White and Bullet Club Gold.

Still, MJF is not only the hottest act in AEW right now, but the promotion added a brand new Pay-Per-View, Worlds End, to the calendar that is booked in his hometown arena right by where he grew up on Staten Island, so this one feels about as close to a lock as matches come.