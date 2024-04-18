After finally getting the belt he's been after since he left WWE for a return to the indies last decade, defeating Tetsuya Naito at the Windy City Riot to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Jon Moxley made his triumphant return to AEW on the Dynamite before Dynasty, and you'd best believe he had plenty to say regarding his win.
“One of the first championships I ever won, you know, Salvation Army Community Center and Fountain Square right here in Indianapolis. Now even back then, 20 years ago, I was swimming upstream. I never really had the wind at my back. I’ve never had help. In fact, a lot of people try to tell me what I can and can’t do, what I can and can’t accomplish, but my message for them is the same now as it was 20 years ago: Kiss my a** and watch me. Watch me. Watch me as I climb mountain after mountain after mountain. Because being great, being great is not about what other people say, it’s about what’s in here,” Jon Moxley told the AEW Dynamite fans in Indianapolis.
“Now, if you didn’t know, this is the IWGP Championship. This championship is steeped in history, it is illustrious to the extreme, and I have been chasing it for five years. Five years of pain and heartache. Of wins and losses. Pints of sweat and blood, thousands and thousands of miles back and forth across the ocean I’ve been chasing it. Five years ago, a lot of people said me holding this championship, especially holding this championship live on Dynamite was impossible. It wasn’t impossible. Not if they knew what was in here. Now that they know what was inside me, cuz that is what this is all about. When your back is against the wall, how deep can you dig? When you feel like you got nothing left, when you’re choking on your own blood, how deep are you willing to dig? How far are you willing to go? Are you willing to dare to be great, to prove the doubters wrong, to show the world? That’s what AEW is about.”
Oh snap, is Moxley about to open up another open challenge, taking whatever NJPW stars and even beyond who want to take a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship? Or will AEW take things in a more tactical approach, giving Moxley challengers at whatever Pay-Per-View is on the schedule but keeping his title matches largely relegated to NJPW shows in the US and Japan? Either way, before Moxley starts to focus on the future, he has to turn his attention to right now, which includes a target right over the entire Don Callis Family.
Jon Moxley has set his sights on Don Callis' bald head.
Turning his attention to the task at hand, namely defeating the Don Callis Family, which may or may not feature Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley let it be known that he's turning the considerable firepower of the Blackpool Combat Club entirely at Kenny Omega's former manager.
“Which brings me to my point: this Don Callis Family. Some very, very talented individuals have got themselves in league with this, this Don Callis. Don Callis is a creep. We had no time for this Don Callis, and he is feeding them lies, and they’re buying them. And what’s worse, over the weekend, these guys, they put a hit out and tried to injure my friend, my teammate Bryan Danielson. Now if you’re gonna put a target on Bryan’s back, you might as well put a target on mine. You guys wanna get violent? You wanna be tough guys? Well you’re welcome to find me. I’ll be here all night. But I suspect, maybe, I’m not your type,” Jon Moxley added.
“Now what I could do is run up on y’all with a tire iron, blast you in the back of the head. What I could do is running you over with a car in the parking lot here tonight. But I get the sense that you won’t learn nothing. So here’s what I’m gonna do: I’m gonna pick the biggest, baddest, meanest one of all y’all. Powerhouse Will Hobbs. And I’m gonna challenge Will Hobbs one week from tonight in the main event of Dynamite in Jacksonville. And Will will accept. And in that match, Will will find out just how out of his depth he is when he steps in the ring with the IWGP World Champion. Because I’m not gonna make it quick, and I’m not gonna make it easy. I am gonna drag Will Hobbs to the deepest waters that there are, and he will look around and he will see no shoreline, and when he asks the referee to come rescue him or he sinks to the bottom of the ocean, he will know, he will know the difference between me and him. And he will know that Don Callis is feeding him lies. We will know that him, just like everybody else in this business, none of you, nobody can touch me. There are a lotta great wrestlers in the world, but there is only one, and there is ever gonna be one, Jon Moxley.”
What does the future hold for Moxley? Will he dominate Powerhouse Hobbs and then set his sights on Will Ospreay? Or will he instead take on challengers from NJPW, embracing what it means to be a fighting babyface champion in AEW? Either way, the leader of the BCC is officially back in AEW, and fans should expect another fantastic run with one of the top titles in professional wrestling.