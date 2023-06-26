How on earth does Forbidden Door follow up the second match in a series between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay that will likely end up with a six-star distinction when Dave Metlzer's ratings are all said and done? Well, by booking a lean, mean, hard-hitting affair between Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki and Sting, Darby Allin, and Tetsuya Naito that saw The Stinger ripping off moves like a 25-year-old and more than a few “Holy You-Know-What” moments that happened for the first time ever in Toronto.

Taking the ring for what felt more like a brawl than a traditional match, this match had a little bit of everything, posing, Scorpion Death Locks, and a particularly brutal maneuver where Guevara put Sting through a table via a 630 Senton at the behest of Jericho.

Though the match looked like it could go either way for much of the contest, especially when the two sides started locking each other into holds, Naito ultimately broke it up and began brawling with long-time foe Suzuki, who ultimately got the rolled up victory on the former leader of Suzuki Gun after Sting gave his team the numbers advantage.

After the match, Jericho, ever the sore loser, decided to start wailing away on the man who beat him for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship before AEW began with his trusty bat Floyd, at least until Sting took the ring once more with a bat of his own and ran off “The Ocho” before he could do any real damage. All things considered, this match did what it needed to do and deserves credit for that.