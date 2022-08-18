Jon Silver hilariously responds to CM Punk’s Adam Page callout on AEW

CM Punk’s pipebomb takedown of Jon Moxley at the start of AEW Dynamite had a little bit of everything; from WWE references, to talk of money problems, and even a kiss on the lips that would make a GCW fan blush, Punk left very little to the imagination and got the fans behind him, against him, and behind him once more.

And yet, one person who surprisingly caught a stray in the expansive opening segment was none other than “Hangman” Adam Page, the Aarons Creek, Virginia native who originally lost the AEW World Championship to “The Best In The World” at All Out. Page put his belt down in the middle of the ring and offered Page a rematch on the spot, with the cameras turning towards the entrance ramp to see if the challenge would be accepted, but alas, it wasn’t; after an appropriate amount of time, Punk turned his attention to Mox, and one of the better talking segments in AEW history ensued.

So what gives? Why didn’t Page take up Mox on his offer and give his local-ish fans a show? Well, as Jon Silver of the Dark Order pointed out on Twitter, he was sort of busy grabbing a bite to eat in catering.

Hangman is a little busy now pic.twitter.com/XRw1y0p5Na — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) August 18, 2022

Huh, I guess there were some pretty good wrestlers back in catering after all, an assertion Moxley made in his retort. If Punk is able to take care of business at All Out, he might have an angry Virginian with a full belly looking to settle a score down the line.