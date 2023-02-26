When Excalibur plowed through the matches for fans to expect on the next episode of AEW Dynamite on the final Rampage of the month of February, the masked commentator announced the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, which will be on television for the first time in the match’s history. Going through each participant, Excalibur finished off the list with Komander, a wrestler that didn’t get much of a reaction from most fans but got an absolutely massive one from fans familiar with his work, as the 25-year-old is among the most exciting performers in the game right now.

Taking to Twitter after the show, Khan confirmed Excaliber’s words and let it be known that he’s excited to see what the high-flying luchador can do with a championship belt on the line.

“It’s official , Komander will debut in AEW this Wednesday on TBS on the last Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on the Road to Revolution, fighting in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match!” Khan wrote. “Thank you everyone, watching AEW Rampage on TNT right NOW! We’re off to a hot start tonight.”

Komander, too, decided to celebrate the occasion with his own message.

“AEW, Gracias señor Tony Khan,” Komander wrote. “It was inevitable to hold back my tears when I saw this, it is a dream come true, I am very happy and above all very grateful for this opportunity, I will continue fighting for my dreams and giving my best. Gracias.”

Will Komander win it all and use this shot to take to secure gold in a company he doesn’t even work for? Could Komander cement his legacy at Revolution and become one of AEW’s new breakout stars? Only time will tell, but if you’ve ever caught Komander in the ring for GCW or PWG, you know AEW fans are in for a treat.