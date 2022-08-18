Listen! AEW’s unlikeliest trio is back on bottom

When Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed broke up an unfortunate July 6th episode of AEW Dynamite, it hit more than a few fans in their feelings.

Granted, if the two parties split up, Billy was always going to side with his Sons, Colten and Austin, as they are his children after all, but what he had with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens was something special. They enjoyed each other’s company, paraded around the country scissors in hand, and appreciated each other’s company even more than the offspring of “Daddy and Momma Ass.” The two teams started a feud that ended in a Dumpster Match, and it looked like the Acclaimed and the Gunn Club would be separate entities for the foreseeable future.

But hey, you know what they say about wrestling – nothing is ever really dead, not even the dead. When Colen and Austin turned on their father at the behest of Stokley Hathaway, who came to Billy’s defense but Bowens and Caster, who left the raps but kept the kicks and ran off the little guns into the crowd.

Okay, we retract that last statement 😱 Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9F7mLHHzwA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

What gives? Did Tony Khan need someone to help his coach, and The Acclaimed were the closest guys around following a pair of brawls between CM Punk and Jon Moxley? Or did the duo genuinely want to stand up for their former friend? Well, as it turns out, the results firmly fell into the latter camp, and they got exactly what they wanted as a result. Folks, the most unlikely trio in the AEW midcard is back together, and they’re headed for the top, or should I say, the bottom.