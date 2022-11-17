Published November 17, 2022

After AEW Dynamite went off the air, MJF took the ring alongside Tony Khan and cut one heck of a babyface promo after his in-ring interaction with Jon Moxley but before their match at Full Gear for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

“A lot of bullsh*t has gone on.” MJF said to the crowd after Dynamite. “A LOT of bullsh*t. We all know, we all know. However, let me make something crystal clear: Me and you (Tony Khan), we’ve been at odds once or twice. I’m not gonna stand here and pretend that’s not the case. But there’s something I take issue with that I’ve been seeing lately. Everybody make some noise if you’re a fan of professional wrestling.”

“Now, you guys think you’re wrestling fans, imagine, imagine for one second if you had the opportunity to bring your love of professional wrestling out to the world and create an alternative. Would you do it? This man, this man right here busts his a– week in, week out, to give not just you, but to give all the boys in the back an opportunity to show the world how much we love professional wrestling. This sh*t is not ballet. Every time we get in this ring, we are risking our lives. Do you people understand that? And we don’t take that lightly. And what I d*mn sure don’t take lightly is somebody coming in to my company, dropping down, and taking a dump. That sh*t aint happening anymore. Because this is the place, and the only reason why it’s here is because of Tony, f*cking, Khan!”

After the crowd cheered for Khan, Friedman continued with his promo.

“Without Tony Khan, professional wrestling is a monopoly,” MJF said. “And do not get me wrong, I love WWE, trust me, I love WWE, however, hear me out, your favorite wrestlers don’t get paid properly, don’t eat properly, unless Tony Khan makes that alternative.”

Welp, there’s the headline for ya, folks; may it generate a ton of press, think pieces, and overreactions until Full Gear kicks off on Saturday.