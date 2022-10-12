‘Freedom’: Ace Steele cryptically tweets about his future in AEW

As AEW continues to soldier on without four of their biggest stars following a now-mythic backstage brawl, fans have continued to wonder what the status is of CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks, Nick, and Matt Jackson within Tony Khan’s company. With lawsuits reportedly being threatened and The Elite side of the fight reportedly still unclear about their status within the company they currently serve as EVPs in, the entire affair has been handled about as well as Punk handled the microphone over his final month in AEW.

Fortunately, in a weird twist of fate few saw coming, a member of the fight took to Twitter to seemingly comment on the situation, only it’s not from the party folks may have expected.

That’s right, on the same day that Don Callis talked about AEW running Toronto for the first time in the promotion’s history – Callis will be in Toronto all week because of the show, you say? Coincidence? – Ace Steele, Punk’s long-time friend, and the fifth member of the fight, took to Twitter to shoot off a 15-second clip of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, singing “Think” in the movie The Blues Brothers.

So what's going on with Ace Steel and #aew? He just posted a clip of Aretha Franklin singing the chorus of Think from The Blues Brothers. "Freedom"? pic.twitter.com/bi8xVhclbT — Kevin Breisch (@KevinBreisch) October 12, 2022

Does this mean what fans think it means? Has Steele, who has his Twitter account on private, been released from AEW either via his own request or by decree of Khan, who wants to finally move on from arguably the darkest chapter in the promotion’s history once and for all? Either way, hopefully fans will find out soon enough, as this situation is beyond labored.