Hayters can’t stop Thuder Rosa’s championship run in AEW

Thunder Rosa has had Jamie Hayter’s number over their shared time in the squared circle both inside of AEW and beyond.

Though the duo have wrestled each other on eight previous occasions before Battle of the Belts III, once in singles action, four times in tag team action, three times as part of trios, and once more as part of the Casino Battle Royal at All Out 2021, and yet, despite all of those matches, Hayter has never successfully pinned Rosa for the win, instead securing the 1-2-3 in their most recent encounter versus the other half of ThunderStorm, Toni Storm.

Hayter made it her mission to change that at Battle of the Belts III, where she was afforded a chance to wrestle Rosa in only their second-ever singles match in the hopes of evening their singles record at one-all while simultaneously securing her first championship gold since 2021, when she defeated Gisele Shaw for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion.

Did it work? Well, no, but you have to give it to Hayter; she showed out in one of her best individual efforts in an AEW ring, or really any ring for that matter.

Taking advantage of her power dominance over Rosa, Hayter imposed her strength onto “La Mera Mera” before running out of steam ever so slightly. That, as they say, was all it took for Rosa to recapture the momentum, trick Hayter into her web, and cradle her up for the 1-2-3 win. While there are rarely moral victories in professional wrestling, this match proved that Hayter can hang on her own and may again have a solid run if she’s divorced from Britt Barker at some point down the line.