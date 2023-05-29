A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though The Acclaimed technically announced that they would challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship at Double or Nothing on the go-home edition of Rampage, answering the House of Black’s Open House Challenge, AEW still played up the match as a mystery going into the show, with fans still in the dark until Max Caster’s music hit, and the Create-A-Pro Superstar cut a rap about Buddy Matthews being “c**ked by a kid named Dominik.”

Now granted, maybe that has more to say about the reach of Rampage than Tony Khan’s booking, but the match went on nonetheless, and the showcase was about as exciting as one would expect from a contest featuring those six men.

Taking the ring with a concerted effort to target Anthony Bowens with their typical brand of fast-paced, hard-hitting action, the House of Black targeted the “Sultan of Scissor” like hyenas on a wounded gazelle, striking fast, tagging often, and refusing to let their prey get into his corner for the tap. Fortunately, everyone’s favorite Daddy, Billy Gunn, eventually did get into the ring, but his presence in the contest provided little in terms of salvation, as the House used Matthews as bate to get the DX member’s back turned before laying him out with Dante’s Inferno for the 1-2-3.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While this match didn’t have much of a build, as Open House Challenge matches rarely do, the Double or Nothing contest proved as good as one could imagine and effectively established for the second Pay-Per-View in a row that Malakai Black has built an absolute machine in the House of Black that no team in AEW to date, not even The Elite, have been able to best.