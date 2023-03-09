After securing a huge win at Revolution over Bryan Danielson in a 67-minute Ironman match, MJF was riding high, as his pickle-heavy interactions during the post-show media scrum clearly proved. Fortunately, AEW decided to get him on camera before he hit the showers to cut a promo on his future plans in AEW, and he let it be known that March 15th is going to be a very special day in the AEW Galaxy.

“A tear in my eye, with a tear in my eye, you wanted to doubt me?” MJF asked. “You wanted to question my ability in that ring? Yeah, you people are worried about my mental health? Maybe you should get checked! Maybe you should get your brain checked, cause you actually thought that Bryan Danielson was at my level. He’s the best in the world, my a**, I just made the ‘Dragon’ tap out. I snapped his wing clear off. I’m the devil, I’ve got horns growing out of my forehead, and I’ve got a silver tongue, and I’ve got the grandest prize of them all, that Triple B, baby.

“And now, my back’s not against the wall. I’m feeling good, man, it’s time to celebrate. Daddy is single in San Francisco! I’m ready to celebrate, but I’m not done there. March 15th, the Ides of March, et tu, Brute. It just so happens to be the greatest wrestler on earth’s birthday, so I’m going to stroll on into wretched Winnipeg, and I’m going to celebrate the fact that I am the greatest wrestler in the world. I’m not going to have just a regular birthday, baby, no, that’s for chumps. MJF’s going to have his re-bar mitzvah, and ain’t nobody dethroning the Devil because my Reign of Terror has just begun.”

What exactly is a re-bar mitzvah? AEW fans will have to wait until the next edition of Dynamite to find out.