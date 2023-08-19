When news broke that Cash Wheeler had surrendered himself to the Orlando police following an aggravated assault arrest warrant that was issued for a late July road rage incident, it left many AEW fans with more questions than answers.

How did this happen? Why did this happen? And what about All In, where FTR are supposed to have their rubber match with the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships on the line at Wembley Stadium? Would Wheeler even be allowed to leave the country for the show, or would Tony Khan have to scramble for a replacement match, say, one featuring Christian Cage and a surprise partner?

While fans still don't have answers to any of those questions and likely won't for some time, a former faction mate of Wheeler, MJF, decided to come to his defense on Twitter and showed some uncharacteristic empathy for his once and current(?) friend.

“Kinda disappointed how many dorks there are on this app that jump to conclusions so quick,” MJF wrote on Twitter. “A ton of peoples privilege is showing. We’re all human. We’re all flawed. We all make mistakes. Take it from a guy who’s made more mistakes than most. I’ve had my ups and downs with FTR, but Cash Wheeler is a great dude and a bada**. You’re getting FTR Vs. Young Bucks in front of 80k plus on August 27th. Talk about that, ya dweebs.”

Welp, there you go, folks; despite watching the Pinnacle fall apart in an incredible fashion and having their partnership dissolved as a result, it's nice to see MJF is still willing to go to bat for his boy. Then again, MJF is kind of a babyface now, so that sort of makes sense.